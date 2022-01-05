Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech

By Online Desk

As the Covid-19 vaccination drive for children began on January 3, biotechnology company Bharat Biotech has issued an announcement that no paracetamol or pain killers are recommended after vaccination.

Taking it to Twitter, the company said that many immunisation centres are recommending taking three paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. However, the company advises otherwise.

As of now, only Bharat Biotech's indigenously-made Covaxin is available for vaccinating the 15-18 years' age group.

"Through clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20 per cent of the individuals report side effects. Most of these are mild, resolve within 1-2 days, and do not require medication. Medication is only recommended after you consult a physician," the company said.

According to reports, as per the Co-WIN portal 1,06,27,277 children in the 15 to 18 years' age group have been vaccinated with the first Covid-19 vaccine dose so far.

The portal also revealed that 1,33,64,030 children have registered so far for the first dose of vaccine.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has lauded the spirit of the youngsters for receiving the vaccine and said "superb enthusiasm among 'Young India' for vaccination."

"More than 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 years' age group have received first dose of Covid-19 vaccines that, too, on their third day of vaccination drive. I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest," Mandaviya added in a tweet.

As India launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group on Monday, over 40 lakh children received their first dose with many of the beneficiaries and their parents saying they feel a sense of relief, especially in the backdrop of the fresh rise in cases.