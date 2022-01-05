STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa tests positive for COVID-19

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection and has isolated himself at his house.

Published: 05th January 2022 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 01:32 PM

SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: SAD (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection and has isolated himself at his house, a party statement said.

The Rajya Sabha member was scheduled to participate in a rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ferozepur.

Modi will lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre at Ferozepur.

Dhindsa's party Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress have joined hands with the BJP for the 2022 state assembly polls.

Dhindsa has urged people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the infection.

