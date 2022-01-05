Seers facing hate speech probe unfazed, assert call of religion

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The seers and others named in the Haridwar hate speech case are unfazed by the probe against them and regard it as a ‘badge of honour’.

“The cases are being registered under pressure of a certain religious group against me as well as the seers. Since I have become Tyagi from Rizvi, the government is registering case against us. These are the medals awarded to the seers,” said Jitendra Narayan Tyagi aka Waseem Rizvi, one of the accused.

Swami Anand Swaroop said saints and seers have always sacrifice themselves to defend the culture and traditions of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and the country and would keep doing so.

Uttarakhand Police earlier this week set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe allegations of incendiary speeches targeting a minority community made by speakers at a Dharma Sansad organised in Haridwar from December 17 to 19.

One of the speakers also targeted former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Police officials said the investigation had been started and would be conducted impartially.

So far, five people have been named in the FIR registered in connection with the hate speech — Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, Annapurna Maa aka Pooja Shakun Pandey, Dharamdas Maharaj, Sindhu Sagar and Yati Narasimhanand Giri, the organiser of the Dharma Sansad.

On December 30, notices were sent to Tyagi and Annapurna Maa to appear before police for questioning. Officials said notices would be served to other accused, too.

After video clips of the speeches made at the Dharma Sansad, calling for taking up weapons against the minorities, went viral, sparking nationwide outrage, police registered a case against Tyagi on December 23.

Tyagi had filed counter complaint

On December 28, Tyagi submitted a complaint to Haridwar police against Muslim religious leaders accusing them of instigating jihad against those who do not believe in Islam. However, no FIR has been registered yet on the complaint submitted by Tyagi.