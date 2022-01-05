STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Seers facing hate speech probe unfazed, assert call of religion

The seers and others named in the Haridwar hate speech case are unfazed by the probe against them and regard it as a ‘badge of honour’.

Published: 05th January 2022 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Jitendra Narayan Tyagi

Jitendra Narayan Tyagi

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The seers and others named in the Haridwar hate speech case are unfazed by the probe against them and regard it as a ‘badge of honour’.

“The cases are being registered under pressure of a certain religious group against me as well as the seers. Since I have become Tyagi from Rizvi, the government is registering case against us. These are the medals awarded to the seers,” said Jitendra Narayan Tyagi aka Waseem Rizvi, one of the accused.

Swami Anand Swaroop said saints and seers have always sacrifice themselves to defend the culture and traditions of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and the country and would keep doing so.

Uttarakhand Police earlier this week set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe allegations of incendiary speeches targeting a minority community made by speakers at a Dharma Sansad organised in Haridwar from December 17 to 19.

One of the speakers also targeted former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Police officials said the investigation had been started and would be conducted impartially.

So far, five people have been named in the FIR registered in connection with the hate speech — Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, Annapurna Maa aka Pooja Shakun Pandey, Dharamdas Maharaj, Sindhu Sagar and Yati Narasimhanand Giri, the organiser of the Dharma Sansad.

On December 30, notices were sent to Tyagi and Annapurna Maa to appear before police for questioning. Officials said notices would be served to other accused, too.

After video clips of the speeches made at the Dharma Sansad, calling for taking up weapons against the minorities, went viral, sparking nationwide outrage, police registered a case against Tyagi on December 23. 

Tyagi had filed counter complaint

On December 28, Tyagi submitted a complaint to Haridwar police against Muslim religious leaders accusing them of instigating jihad against those who do not believe in Islam. However, no FIR has been registered yet on the complaint submitted by Tyagi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haridwar Hate Speech Haridwar Jitendra Narayan Tyagi Waseem Rizvi
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp