STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Telegram channel targeting Hindu women blocked; IT minister assures action

The particular channel on messaging platform Telegram was flagged on social media by users who pointed out that it was targeting Hindu women, sharing their photos and abusing them.

Published: 05th January 2022 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Telegram

For representational purposes

By PTI

A Telegram channel that allegedly targeted Hindu women has been blocked, and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the government is coordinating with police authorities of states for further action in the matter.

The particular channel on messaging platform Telegram was flagged on social media by users who pointed out that it was targeting Hindu women, sharing their photos and abusing them.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday tweeted: "Channel blocked.

Government of India coordinating with police authorities of states for action".

Recently, photographs of at least 100 influential Muslim women being uploaded for 'auction' on an app had sparked widespread outrage.

The uploading of pictures on the app 'Bulli Bai' was similar to the 'Sulli Deals' case in July last year.

The app 'Bulli Bai' worked just the same way as 'Sulli Deals' did.

Once opened, a Muslim woman's face was randomly displayed.

Muslim women with a strong presence on Twitter, including journalists, were singled out and their photos had been uploaded.

The cyber cell of Mumbai Police, which is probing the 'Bulli Bai' app case, has detained a 19-year-old woman, believed to be the main culprit, from Uttarakhand and arrested an engineering student from Bengaluru, officials had said on Tuesday.

While there was no actual 'auction' or 'sale', the purpose of the app -- which had been hosted on GitHub -- seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users.

Last week, Vaishnaw had said GitHub, the hosting platform, has confirmed blocking the user and that the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and police authorities were coordinating further action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telegram channel blocked
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp