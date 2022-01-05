University courses find no takers with MLAs 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Not a single MLA has evinced interest to join courses despite sustained efforts by the Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University and Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam for the last year and half.

Surprisingly, MLAs of neither the ruling BJP which for long has been championing the Hindutva plank, nor the opposition Congress, which has been toeing soft Hindutva line, have shown any interest in the one year long diploma course in Ramcharitmanas Se Samajik Vikas.

“As per my knowledge, none of the MLAs have so far evinced any interest in the courses. I’ve urged them at least twice to take advantage of the courses being offered by the Open University, but none of them seem to be interested. I can only appeal to them... I can only urge them, which I’ll continue,” Gautam told TNIE.

Many of the 230 MLAs have not even completed schooling. MPBOU vice-chancellor Jayant Sonwalkar said he had written to the Speaker, requesting him to encourage the MLAs to upgrade their knowledge by enrolling in 30-plus courses. ‘‘Months later, I reminded the Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s staff about it, but despite Gautam doing his best, I’m not sure whether any MLA has shown interest or not,” he said.

Vague explanations from MLAs

While BJP MLA Harishankar Khatik couldn’t explain why he and other MLAs didn’t show any interest, Congress’ PC Sharma (who holds an engineering degree) said many read Ramcharitmanas at home.