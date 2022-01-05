Uttar Pradesh polls, budget among issues at key RSS meet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of polls in five states and the Union budget, top functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates will brainstorm for three days in Hyderabad, beginning Wednesday, with the conclave likely to shape up the BJP’s electoral strategies.

BJP chief J P Nadda, who is in Hyderabad with the party’s national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, will also take part in the deliberations, which will be presided over by the RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat and the second-in-command Dattatreya Hosbole.

While RSS maintains it will take up relevant contemporary issues for discussions along with organisational matters, BJP’s poll stragey in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be priority.

It is also likely that RSS functionaries will lay emphasis on BJP to work out strategies for the consolidation of Hindu vote base in UP, with sources saying that the saffron outfit will drum up hard Hindutva, particularly in the western parts of UP where the ruling party is seen struggling due to the growing disenchantment of the Jat vote base against the party.

Key affiliates of the RSS, including the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Laghu Udyog Bharati, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh and Bhartaiya Kisan Sangh are likely to raise their concerns during the deliberations in the presence of Nadda and Santhosh.

The inputs gathered may come up before the top brass of the BJP for considerations before the budget is given a final shape.

“We will share our viewpoints if any matters concerning us are taken for deliberations,” said a functionary of one of the RSS affiliates.