AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor tests Covid positive, urges others to take caution

By PTI

NOIDA: The vice chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University has tested positive for COVD-19 infection with mild symptoms, the varsity said.

VC Prof Tariq Mansoor has isolated himself but is continuing his duties from his official residence through online mode, the AMU announced on social media.

"AMU Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor is border line COVID positive, tested positive today with mild symptoms/asymptomatic. Performing his official duties from his official Residence in online-mode," the AMU tweeted on Wednesday.

The university quoted a tweet from the 65-year-old Mansoor to make the announcement.

"I have tested COVID positive today with mild symptoms / asymptomatic. I urge all concerned who have recently come in contact with me to take necessary precautions in accordance with the COVID protocol of health authorities," the VC tweeted from his handle which is yet-to-be-verified by Twitter.

Aligarh had a total of 69 active cases of coronavirus, according to a UP government data updated till Wednesday.

The AMU had lost over 30 teachers during the second wave of the pandemic last year, according to varsity officials.