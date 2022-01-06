STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP cries conspiracy, Congress claims poor turnout cancelled PM Modi's Ferozepur rally

Security breach during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab triggered a war of words between BJP and Congress.

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Security breach during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab triggered a war of words between BJP and Congress.

The Congress claimed Modi’s rally in Ferozepur was cancelled due to lack of crowd and not a security lapse, as BJP president J P Nadda accused the party-led government in Punjab of hatching a conspiracy to sabotage the PM’s programme fearing a defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Nadda alleged the state police was instructed to prevent people from attending the rally.

“Large number of buses were stranded because of the high-handedness of the police and its connivance with protestors. To make matters worse, the chief minister refused to come on the phone to address the matter. The tactics used by the Congress government would pain anyone who believes in democratic principles,” he said.

“Protestors were given access to the PM’s route while the Punjab chief secretary and DGP gave assurances to the SPG that the route is clear.”

The Congress hit back, with the party’s media in-charge R S Surjewala saying, “10,000 security personnel were deployed for the PM’s scheduled rally and all arrangements were made in tandem with the SPG and other security agencies.”

He said the PM’s decision to opt for a road journey to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala was not part of his original schedule.

“The reason for cancelling the rally is that there were no crowds to listen to Modiji. Stop blaming game & introspect on BJP’s anti-farmer attitude. Hold rallies but listen to Farmers first!” Surjewala tweeted.

He said that the BJP had tried to “create a political drama of a so-called breach in the security of the prime minister” fearing complete wipeout in the elections.

