STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP sets up 24-member election committee for UP polls; RSS to reach out to Muslim women

After the approval of party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, the national general secretary of the party, Arun Singh, announced names of the members of the committee.

Published: 06th January 2022 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The ruling BJP on Wednesday set up a 24-member election committee, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year.

According to a statement issued by the UP BJP, after the approval of party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, the national general secretary of the party, Arun Singh, announced names of the members of the committee.

The committee includes state BJP president Swatantradev Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma besides Union ministers Sanjeev Balyan and SP Singh Baghel, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Swatantra Dev Singh claimed the Jan Vishwas Yatras, which covered all 403 Assembly constituencies, were immensely successful in apprising the people of the state of welfare schemes of the state and central government.

"We can confidently say that we are going to get blessings of the people in the coming elections," Singh said, adding that voters are not going to fall for false promises of the Samajwadi Party.

The RSS Muslim wing has plans to hold a door-to-door campaign in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to apprise women from the community of the measures taken by the BJP governments at the Centre and the state for their welfare and empowerment.

As part of the move, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has decided to organise at least 50 meetings with minority community members in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

"From the scrapping of instant triple talaq to increasing the minimum age of marriage from 18 to 21, the BJP government has taken several measures for the welfare and empowerment of Muslim women and the minority community," MRM's national convenor Shahid Sayeed told PTI.

To apprise the minority community members of the measures that the Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments have taken for their welfare, the MRM has decided to organise at least 50 small and big meetings in the next 70 days across Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Besides, door-to-door public awareness campaigns will also be carried out to reach out to the community members, especially women, in the state, he said.

"Women's wing of the MRM will take the lead in the execution of the plan under the leadership and guidance of our chief patron Indresh Kumar (a senior RSS leader)," he said.

Sayeed said the MRM organised two such meetings recently, one in Ayodhya and the other in Amroha of Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar, the MRM's founder and chief patron, presided over these meetings, he said.

"The meeting in Ayodhya, held on December 28, concluded with passage of a resolution (which noted) that a law to control the population of the country is the need of the hour to prevent the possibility of a civil war in future," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath BJP RSS UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp