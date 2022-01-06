Bombay HC issues notice to former CM Fadnavis over bank account transfer issue

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court’s Nagpur bench asked former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to file reply in the next four week in the case regarding transfer of government employees bank account from the State Bank of India to Axis Bank.

The court also issued the notice to Axis Bank, and State Bank of India

The Nagpur Bench seeks to probe and take action against the people involved in the matter of transfer of Police, Law & Judiciary, Urban Development department’s salary accounts from nationalized banks to Axis Bank. It was alleged that former CM Devendra Fadnavis is, directly and indirectly, responsible for this decision. The petitioner said that Fadnavis favoured the bank where his wife Amruta Fadnavis is working in a senior position.

Advocate Satish Uke appeared for the petitioner and submitted to Court that in the last two years state government did nothing in this matter. It has neither filed a reply before the Hon'ble Court nor initiated any probe as well. After hearing the petition, the Court granted three weeks time to the State government of Maharashtra to file its reply and issued notices to Devendra Fadnavis, Axis Bank and State Bank of India and asked them to file their reply within four weeks.