Breach in PM's convoy: Punjab CM denies charges as BJP lashes out at Congress

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Siingh Channi asserted there was no security lapse after Prime Minister Narnedra Modi had to cancel his Ferozepur visit following blockade by farmers on Bathinda-Ferozepur road. The home ministry termed it a major lapse.

Modi, who landed in Bathinda and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some farmers, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.

The CM said the entire incident will be probed and denied any security lapse or situation of any attack.

Adressing the media in the evening, Channi said, “The PM was to visit for the inauguration of development projects and later address a political rally in Ferozepur. There was no security lapse of any kind or situation of any attack. There was a last-minute change in PM’s travel plan from Bathinda to Ferozepur. He was supposed to go by helicopter but due to bad weather, the programme changed and it was decided by Central agencies that he would go by road. BJP should not politicise the issue. It is wrong to say there was security lapse.’’

Channi claimed he did not get any phone call from BJP president JP Nadda but said Home Minister Amit Shah had called him.

“As some agitators had come on the road and the road was blocked, they (security staff with PM) were told to take another route or try to fly by chopper but they decided to return,” he said. “We regret that he had to go back and we are pained. We respect our prime minister,” said Channi.

Channi said he did not go for the PM’s foundation stone laying function as one has to get a Covid test done and have a negative test report. “Security arrangements are done by Central agencies, where the PM sits, who sits with him. State government has no role.’’

Channi shared a minute-to-minute programme of Modi's visit, saying three helipads were set up at Ferozepur as he was to reach from Bathinda by air.

There was a sudden change in the PM's travel plan from Bathinda to Ferozepur and everything was handled by central agencies, he told reporters.

"It is wrong to say that there was a security lapse," the CM said, stressing that the Punjab Police had a limited role.

"The prime minister was to visit for the inauguration (of development projects) and address a political rally. We regret that he had to return due to the blockade en route," Channi told reporters.

"After all, he is the prime minister of the country. We respect him. There is a democratic system and federal system," said Channi.

"We regret that he had to go back and we are pained. We respect our prime minister," the CM said.

The CM said after some agitators had come on the road, they were told to take another route or try to fly by chopper.

But they decided to return, said Channi.

The Punjab CM said some agitators had gathered on the road previous night but they left after they were assured of a meeting with the PM.

But if someone suddenly came during the day, it does not mean this posed any danger, asserted Channi, saying farmers had also been protesting for over a year at Delhi's borders but they did not harm anyone, apparently referring to the stir against the central farm laws.

At the same time, he said, "There were 70,000 chairs which had been put up at the Ferozepur public rally venue of the BJP, but only 700 turned up (for the BJP event), what can I do in this?" Replying to another question, Channi said he did not say that there wasn't enough gathering in the rally and that could be the reason (for his return).

When asked that the Centre has sought a report into the security lapse, Channi replied, "The entire incident will be probed."

"If any security lapse has taken place, then we are ready to order an inquiry and we will probe," he said.

Replying to a question on any action against any police official for the alleged lapse, Channi said there is no such thing.

When asked if the Punjab DGP had given clearance for the road route for the PM, Channi said the role of the state police had been made limited and everything was being handled by the SPG, IB and other central agencies.

Even seating arrangement for dignitaries at the function in Ferozepur was decided by them, he said.

"If agitators suddenly turn up, what will you say, you will have to say give alternative route or wait for some time before they are cleared. But the prime minister decided to return," said Channi.

When a reporter asked who were the officials at the Bathinda airport who were reportedly told by the prime minister that they should thank Channi as his life was saved in the situation, the CM replied, "If he (PM) has said something in anger or with political thought, I don't want to make any comment."

"However, I want to say one thing that I would have spilled my own blood before any harm to him, this is the spirit of Punjabis," said Channi, adding that a Punjabi will prefer to die rather than attack the guest visiting the state.

When specifically asked that if the PM is to travel by road or other route, the responsibility of securing that lies with the state agencies, Channi said the main control was of the SPG and the IB.

The Home Ministry was directly involved, he said, adding that the Punjab government did not have much role.

He said this issue should not be unnecessarily politicised.

"Farmers have been sitting peacefully at Delhi's borders. How can I fire bullets at them and use lathis against them to remove them," he said.

Despite requesting them a day before if they could cancel the programme because of possible rain and the agitation, they decided to continue with it, said the CM.

Channi stressed that Modi's convoy was stopped way back from the spot where the agitators were sitting on the road.

If anybody holds a protest peacefully then it should not be linked with the PM's security and any threat as it is completely wrong, said the CM.

Asked if he had received any call from BJP president J P Nadda, he said the Home Minister had called him that some agitators had come and the PM has decided to return.

No other person rang me up from the Centre, he said.

BJP leaders hit out at the Congress dispensation in the state, saying a government that cannot ensure law and order has no right to remain in power.

Modi was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday due to a blockade by some protesters and returned without attending an event at a martyrs' memorial.

Reacting sharply, the Union Home Ministry asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the serious lapse and take strict action.

The prime minister also could not attend a rally in Ferozepur.

"The prime minister wanted to meet you all, but because of some reasons he is not going to be with us today. The PM has said that these programmes have been postponed and not cancelled," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at the Ferozepur public meeting.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma alleged that the state police was instructed to prevent people from attending Modi's rally and a large number of buses were stranded because of the high-handedness of the police in connivance with the protesters.

"A government which cannot ensure law and order has no right to rule and does not deserve to be given a second chance," the state BJP chief said at the rally.

"The prime minister was coming here to give something to Punjab. But the state government failed to provide security. This government must go," Sharma said.

Later at a press conference, he alleged that anarchy prevailed in Punjab.

"The DGP gave the clearance that Modi can travel by road from Bathinda to Ferozepur. Were the police not aware of the problems on which the prime minister was travelling," he said.

"Without the Punjab government's connivance and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's involvement, no one can dare to come near the prime minister's cavalcade," he alleged.

Echoing similar sentiments, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar termed the incident as a "shameful act".

He said the "major security lapse" in Punjab smacked of a conspiracy by the Congress.

"It's a shameful act that Modi's cavalcade was stopped when he was going to launch developmental projects worth thousands of crores of rupees for the state," Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi.

"For this, the people of Punjab will never forgive them," the senior BJP leader said in an apparent reference to the Congress government.

Haryana Home Minister and senior BJP leader Anil Vij called the Channi government "incompetent" as it failed to provide adequate security to the prime minister.

"Incompetent Congress government in border state which could not provide security to Prime Minister of Narendra Modi on his visit to Punjab is a great risk for the nation," Vij tweeted.

Modi was visiting the poll-bound Punjab after a gap of two years and it was his first trip to the state after his government repealed the three farm laws, which had led to a year-long farmers' stir at Delhi borders.

The prime minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre.

Senior Congress leader from Punjab Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said a secure passage to the prime minister should have been provided for addressing his rally in Ferozepur.

He also said, "what has happened today is just not acceptable."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to poll-bound Punjab was cut short after his convoy was stranded due to a blockade by protesters, with the BJP blaming the Congress government for the security lapse.

The Congress claimed that it was because of a low turnout at the rally, but Jakhar, who is the party's former state unit president, expressed dismay over the events.

"What has happened today is just not acceptable. It's against Panjabiyat. A secure passage for the Prime Minister of India to address BJP's political rally in Ferozpur should have been ensured. That's how democracy works," said Jakhar in a tweet.

His remarks come amid infighting in the Punjab unit.

Modi, who landed in Bathinda and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of the inclement weather, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said after the "major security lapse" in the prime minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return.

The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said.

The prime minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre.

The projects also included four-laning of the Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara broad gauge railway line and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

(With PTI Inputs)