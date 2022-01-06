STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Entry of public at flag-lowering retreat ceremony in Attari stopped in view of COVID: BSF

The entry of the public for this evening ceremony was resumed on September 15 last year after remaining suspended since March 7, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic spread in the country.

BSF

BSF (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The entry of the public at the daily flag-lowering retreat ceremony along the India-Pakistan border in Attari is being stopped with "immediate effect" because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Wednesday.

The event is held about 26 km from Amritsar city at Attari joint check post opposite Wagah of Pakistan.

"In view of the COVID-19 situation in the country and latest guidelines issued from the office of the District Magistrate, Amritsar. dated 04.01. 2022 vide which restrictions have been enforced for civil public, BSF authorities have reviewed the situation and taken a decision to stop the entry of civil public coming to witness the retreat ceremony at JCP Attari with immediate effect," the force said.

India and Pakistan have been traditionally holding the flag-lowering ceremonies at the Attari-Wagah border for many years now and the event is attended by a huge number of people from both the countries as well as foreign nationals.

The BSF conducts the synchronised ceremony in coordination with their counterparts Pak Rangers and it involves lowering of the flags of the two countries along with foot-stomping manoeuvres of the troops with patriotic songs playing in the background on either side.

