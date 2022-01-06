STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gauhati HC starts working in virtual mode amid COVID surge

A limited number of cases will be listed and advocates and parties-in-person may mention their matters showing the urgency before the court, it said.

Published: 06th January 2022 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Hammer, gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court started functioning through the virtual mode with a staggered roster from Thursday in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Assam, an official order said.

Entry to the court premise was restricted only to the essential persons who are fully vaccinated, it added.

The order, issued by the Registrar General of the Court on instructions of the Chief Justice, said, "The courts shall function in virtual mode with staggered roster, so as to avoid footfalls and to maintain social distancing."

A limited number of cases will be listed and advocates and parties-in-person may mention their matters showing the urgency before the court, it said.

The court, only on being satisfied that the matter is of urgent nature, shall hear it, it added.

The decision was taken due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Assam, it said.

Only the advocates and parties-in-person, whose names appear in the cause list, will be allowed to enter the premises of the high court and any other individual whose presence is required can enter after obtaining prior permission of the registrar, the order issued on Wednesday said.

The restrictions will remain in force until further notice, it said.

The high court functioned through the virtual mode with similar restrictions during the first two waves of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gauhati High Court Online Hearing Coronavirus COVID
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp