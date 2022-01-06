STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Grand old party fixes ‘one family, one ticket’ rule for Punjab leaders

Published: 06th January 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Congress screening committee for Punjab has decided to implement ‘one family, one ticket’ formula in the poll-bound state that could upset some of the senior party leaders who were seeking tickets for family members.

The decision was made at a meeting of the committee chaired by Ajay Maken.

The party also pondered on the names of sitting MLAs expected to get tickets while over two-dozen legislators, who are close to former CM Amarinder Singh, are likely to be shunted out.

Maken reportedly said the principle of ‘one family, one ticket’ will be strictly adhered to in the Assembly election and a final decision on the names will be taken by the Central Election Committee headed by Sonia Gandhi.

Sources said the decision has been taken to prevent the Opposition from targeting the party for dynastic politics and put an end to internal tussle.

“If family members of some leaders are denied tickets, it can cause trouble and the move is to put an end to it,” said the sources.

Interestingly, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s younger brother Dr Manohar Singh is lobbying for Bassi Pathana seat.

This will also prevent Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur from contesting elections. She was an MLA from Amritsar (East) constituency.

