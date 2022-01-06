STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gurgaon 'namaz' row: Hindu groups file FIR against ex-MP who moved SC

When contacted, Kuldeep Singh, Station House Officer of Sector 40 police station, said the facts are being verified and action will be taken as per law.

Published: 06th January 2022 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Namaz, Namaaz

Representational image of Namaz prayers. (File Photo)

By PTI

GURGAON   Amid the ongoing row over offering 'namaz' in the open, the police here have lodged an FIR against former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb and others on a complaint filed by local Hindu activists accusing them of disrupting communal harmony and trying to grab land.

The FIR has been lodged against Adeeb, Abdul Haseeb Kashmi and Mufti Mohammad Salim Kashmi at Sector 40 police station under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, officials said.

When contacted, Kuldeep Singh, Station House Officer of Sector 40 police station, said the facts are being verified and action will be taken as per law.

In December, Adeeb had moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Haryana director general of police and chief secretary for failing to comply with the court's directions regarding measures to curb communal and violent sentiments that result in hate crimes.

The complainants, Dinesh Bharti, Himmat and Vikky Kumar, accused Adeeb of disrupting communal harmony and trying to grab land, actions that could lead to riots.

They alleged that repeated attempts have been made to grab the land of locals.

Bharti claimed that in Sector 40, a plot where the ancestors of one Mangtu Manihar were laid to rest has been declared a graveyard and it is being demanded that a mosque be constructed there.

"We are not targeting any religion. Land grabbing and encroachment and misuse of public land are our key issues. They (accused) are misleading people and trying to disrupt communal harmony," he said.

Speaking to PTI, Adeeb said he was not aware of any FIR being lodged against him and had just learnt about it.

"What is this case actually about? We are the ones talking about peace, calm and communal harmony and people who seek publicity glorifying Godse are out to blame us," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Adeeb Mufti Mohammad Salim Kashmi Abdul Haseeb Kashmi namaz
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp