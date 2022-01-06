Hurry up! Capgemini's virtual recruitment drive is on, applications invited from freshers

By Online Desk

Capgemini, a multinational company, has invited applications from candidates who graduated in 2019 or 2020 for the off-campus drive.

As per the details provided on the company’s website, MCA, B.E, BTech certificate holders are eligible for consideration. Also, ME, MTech in IT, Information Science and Computer Science branches are eligible.

The percentages of the candidates in Diploma, Graduation (aggregate of 8 semesters) and MCA (aggregate of 6 semesters), ME, MTech must be at least 50%.

The maximum gap allowed between X, XII, degree, and post-graduate is one year. However, there should not be any gap between diploma and degree. The candidates should have completed BE or BTech in four years.

Selected candidates must be flexible to relocate to any Capgemini locations and work across technology, domain, role and should be ready to work in shifts if required. They have to sign Service Level Agreement at the time of joining.

The entire selection process from test to interview will be done in virtual mode

The last date for the registration of applications is January 9, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the company’s website.