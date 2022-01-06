STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT Guwahati declared containment zone after 60 people test COVID-19 positive

North Guwahati Revenue Circle has submitted report on IIT Guwahati, where 60 persons were sick and tested positive for COVID-19 with details of their place of stay and their boundaries.

Published: 06th January 2022 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 11:13 AM

India Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati had been declared containment zone after 60 people tested COVID-19 positive, according to Assam's District Disaster Management Authority.

"North Guwahati Revenue Circle has submitted report on IIT Guwahati, where 60 persons were sick and tested positive for COVID-19 with details of their place of stay and their boundaries," according to a statement by the authority on Wednesday.

"North Guwahati Police Station will prepare the list of persons who came with direct contact or indirectly to the above mentioned affected person during the event of their recent history and ensure sample collection of all the contacted personnel (directly or indirectly) by deploying the medical persons,"it added.

"It should also be ensured that the confirmed case be isolated and given medical care," stated the press release.

"Ms. Rashmi Pratap, ACS, Circle Officer, North Guwahati Rev. Circle, will ensure that the orders promulgated under containment zone are strictly followed and no law and order situation arise thereoff," according to the statement.

"She will also monitor the entire situation and ensure that proper facilities like food, sanitizers, health check-ups, collection of samples, etc. go on unhindered," as per the statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam reported 591 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths during the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 1.72 per cent. A total of 34,314 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, stated the health department on Wednesday.

With this, the total cases of COVID-19 in the state have gone up to 6,22,488.

On Wednesday, 196 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 6,12,988. The recovery rate in the state stood at 98.47 per cent.

The death toll in the state on Wednesday due to the disease stood at 6,174. While, the death per cent in the state stood at 0.99 per cent.

There were 1,979 active COVID-19 cases in the state yesterday.

