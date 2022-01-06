STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections reported

Published: 06th January 2022 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 04:23 PM

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630, according to Union health ministry data.

Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu 121.

The country reported 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286, the data stated.

As many as 91,702 new infections were reported on June 10 last year.

The death toll climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities, the ministry said.

The number of active cases stands at 2,85,401, comprising 0.81 per cent of the total infections, it said.

An increase of 71,397 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a day.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 97.81 per cent, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.43 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.47 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,43,41,009.

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 148.67 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 325 new fatalities include 258 from Kerala and 17 from West Bengal.

So far, 4,82,876 deaths have been reported in the country including 1,41,581 from Maharashtra, 48,895 from Kerala, 38,357 from Karnataka, 36,814 from Tamil Nadu, 25,121 from Delhi, 22,916 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,827 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
