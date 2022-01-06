STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Night-time restrictions imposed in Raipur as state reports its first Omicron case

Wholesalers and vegetable markets will be allowed to load and unload goods, while petrol pumps, medical stores, medicine delivery and ambulance operation will be exempted.

By PTI

RAIPUR: In light of the spike in COVID-19 cases, night-time restrictions have been imposed in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district from 9 pm to 6 am to prevent the viral spread, an official said on Wednesday.

Schools, Anganwadi centres, libraries and swimming pools have also been shut in the district, the official said.

As per the order issued by Raipur collector Saurabh Kumar, wholesalers and vegetable markets will be allowed to load and unload goods, while petrol pumps, medical stores, medicine delivery and ambulance operation will be exempted from the night-time restrictions.

Restaurants, hotels, bakeries, food courts and other eateries will be allowed to function till 11 pm and food home delivery can also be done till the same time, it was stated.

However, dhabas located on national highways and main roads outside the jurisdiction of municipal bodies can operate beyond 11 pm for occupants of trucks, buses and other vehicles, the order stated.

According to the directive, rallies, procession, public/social functions (except weddings and funerals), cultural/religious functions, sports events, fairs and other types of gatherings are prohibited.

"All schools, libraries, Anganwadi centres and swimming pools will be closed. However, for vaccination for the 15 to 18 age group, students can be called to schools while complying with COVID-19 guidelines and physical distancing. Online classes will be held," the order said.

Malls, gyms, cinema halls, hotels, restaurants, auditoriums, marriage halls and other such premises will be allowed to function with one third of their capacity, it said.

Officials have been asked to ensure strict compliance mask rule and physical distancing in public places.

In case violators of protocols deny paying fine, legal action should be taken against them, it said.

Similar restrictions have been imposed in Bilaspur, Durg and Korba districts, the officials said.

Till Tuesday, Raipur district had recorded 1,59,146, COVID-19 cases, which include 847 were active infections, 1,55,157 recoveries and 3,142 casualties.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had on Tuesday ordered a ban on rallies, processions and other kinds of public events across the state.

Baghel also ordered a "night clamp-down" from 10 pm to 6 am in districts where the case positivity rate is 4 per cent and above.

A 52-year-old man from Bilaspur district, who returned from the UAE, became the first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, health officials said on Wednesday.

The man, who recently returned from United Arab Emirates (UAE), had tested positive for coronavirus following which his sample was sent to the Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) for a genome sequencing test, an official statement said.

The health department on Wednesday received the sample's report that confirmed the presence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, it added.

