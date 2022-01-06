PM security breach: President Kovind expresses concern, to meet Prime Minister

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday expressed concern over the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his visit to Punjab, government sources said.

Modi is also scheduled to meet Kovind over the issue. In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government is ready for an inquiry.

The Punjab government on Thursday constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a "thorough probe" into lapses during Modi's visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.

