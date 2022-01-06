STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for coronavirus

In series of tweets, the chief minister urged people to follow all health protocols.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, the second time that he contracted the virus.

"This evening I got my Covid test done which came positive. I have very mild symptoms and no other problems. All the people who came in contact with me are requested to isolate themselves and get their Covid test done," Gehlot tweeted.

This is the second time that the 70-year-old has been infected with the virus. Recently his son Vaibhav Gehlot has also been tested positive for Covid. In series of tweets, the chief minister urged people to follow all health protocols.

"According to the doctors, one of the reasons for the problem related to the artery blockage I had in August, 2021 is also the post-Covid problems. Therefore, taking Omicron too seriously, follow the Covid protocol and get both doses of the vaccine," Gehlot said.

He said that post-Covid problems can include asthma, frequent headaches, lung diseases, kidney problems and even heart disease. He also warned about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"There is a belief among the general public that the Omicron variant of Corona is not fatal, so people are being careless. Experts are of the opinion that post-Covid problems after recovery from Omicron can be as severe as the earlier variants," he said.

