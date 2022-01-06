Supplementary chargesheet filed in multi-thousands-crore financial fraud case at Delhi CBI special court

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A supplementary charge sheet was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday against 27 accused, including 3 private companies, before the court of Special Judge of CBI cases here in connection with a multi-thousands-crore financial scam. The CBI recently had arrested 11 persons on December 22, 2021, in connection with this scam from Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkatta, Bhubaneshwar and other places.

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said the agency conducted the investigation in the case of financial fraud in which around Rs. 60,000 crore from around 5.5 crore investors were allegedly collected from across the country operating different bogus and illegal investment schemes without any statutory approval. The investors had alleged that the accused were the co-conspirators in this mega financial scam and duped them promising the investment of their funds in agriculture land-related investment schemes.

“The CBI had registered this case on February 19, 2014 against then Chairman-cum-CMD and promoter director of a private company and others “, Joshi said.

The case was registered after conducting a Preliminary Enquiry on the directions of the Supreme Court of India.

“The CBI has gathered prima-facie evidence against the involved private companies, which raised several thousand crores of funds by issuing bogus land allotment letters to the investors”, Joshi said.

He further stated that the funds were raised by the company through a vast network of lakhs of commission agents from all over the country by giving hefty commissions to agents for luring the investors.

He said a series of searches were conducted by CBI during February 2014 at the office premises and the residences of directors and other places in Delhi, Jaipur (Rajasthan), Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana, which led to the recovery of huge records and data relating to deposits from public and their misutilisation and diversion of funds.

According to Joshi, the CBI investigation has also revealed that the accused fraudulently diverted the alleged funds collected from investors for investment in Australian companies. The most surprising revelation in the investigation was that no land was found as the companies had promised its investors, at Delhi, NCR, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and other places.

Earlier, a charge sheet was filed against the accused, including private companies, on March 7, 2016.