STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Surge in encounters in the New Year in Valley

In the latest incident, three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed in an encounter Wednesday during a search operation in Pulwama district.

Published: 06th January 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representation. (File Photo | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The New Year is seeing a surge in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir despite the inclement weather. Six gunfights have taken place in the Union Terriroty, including five in Kashmir and one at the International Border (IB) in Jammu, in the first five days of this year.

In the latest incident, three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed in an encounter Wednesday during a search operation in Pulwama district. A police official said two of the slain militants were Pakistani nationals.

It was the sixth encounter in the UT in the five days of 2022. Of these encounters, five have taken place in the Valley while the remaining one in Jammu district. Of the five encounters in the Valley, one took place at the LoC in Kupwara, two in Shalimar area of Srinagar, one each in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir.

A security official said despite inclement weather, there has been no let up in anti-militancy operations. “We launch operations against militants as and when we receive information about their presence. Most of the operations are launched based on human intelligence,” he said.

Incidently, while six encounters have taken place in the five days of this year so far, only two encounters had taken place in the first month of 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp