'Thrashed by BJP', injured Tripura Trinamool leader dies in Kolkata hospital

By PTI

KOLKATA/AGARTALA: A Trinamool Congress leader of Tripura died in a Kolkata hospital on Wednesday, around four months after he was injured in an attack by alleged BJP supporters in that state, according to a TMC leader here.

Mujibur Islam Majumder was beaten up by BJP supporters at the foundation day programme of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad on August 28 at Badharghat town of Tripura, the TMC leader alleged.

He was shifted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata where he sucumbed to his injuries.

The BJP, however, said the party is not involved in the incident.

Majumder quit the BJP to join the Trinamool Congress last year.

Condemning the 'murder' of Majumder, Convener of Tripura TMC Subal Bhowmik claimed in Agartala that law and order had collapsed in the BJP-ruled state.

Tripura police on Wednesday arrested 120 leaders and activists of the TMC from near Raj Bhavan where they had gone to protest against the alleged killing of Majumder and other issues.

Bhowmik said the party wanted to submit a memorandum to Governor Satyadeo Arya but it was refused.

"We were told by the governor's office today that he is unwell, though we had sought an appointment a month ago," he said.