Union Health Minister Mandaviya meets coronavirus-infected healthcare workers at AIIMS

Around 150 healthcare workers including over 50 doctors of AIIMS have tested positive in the last three-four days.

Published: 06th January 2022 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met coronavirus-infected doctors and health workers at AIIMS Delhi and asked about their well-being.

He appealed to all citizens to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and take vaccine in view of rising cases in the country.

Around 150 healthcare workers including over 50 doctors of AIIMS have tested positive in the last three-four days.

Mandaviya wore personal protective equipment (PPE) and visited healthcare workers who are admitted in the hospital.

"Met corona infected healthcare workers at AIIMS New Delhi today and inquired about their health. "Our health army is playing an important role in keeping the country safe. The country is safe only when they are healthy. I pray for all HCW's speedy recovery," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

According to sources 21 healthcare workers who cannot isolate themselves at home are admitted in the hospital while the rest are in home isolation.

