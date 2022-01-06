STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union minister Bharati Pawar tests COVID positive; goes into isolation

Pawar is the Lok Sabha member from Dindori in Nashik district of Maharashtra.

Published: 06th January 2022 11:02 AM

Dr Bharati Pawar.

Dr Bharati Pawar. (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar on Thursday said she has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Today my #Covid-19 test report has come out positive and I have quarantined myself at home. All those who came in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get their #Covid test done and follow the rules for prevention of coronavirus," the minister tweeted.

Earlier this week, Lok Sabha member from south Mumbai Arvind Sawant, Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde and MLA Vidya Thakur (from Goregaon in Mumbai) had also tested positive.

Last week, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said 10 ministers and 20 MLAs had tested positive for the coronavirus in the state.

