Union Minister Nityanand Rai tests COVID-19 positive

Rai, 56, a Lok Sabha member from Bihar, is Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

Published: 06th January 2022 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai addressed Congress MP A Revanth Reddy's question in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nityanand Rai tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after he attended an event where chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces were present.

Rai, 56, a Lok Sabha member from Bihar, is Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. "I have tested positive for Covid. I have completely isolated myself. People who came in contact with me are requested to take necessary steps," Rai tweeted in Hindi.

On Wednesday, the minister attended an event here where Ayushman health cards were distributed among CAPF personnel. Chiefs of CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB attended the event. The NSG was represented by an Inspector General-rank officer.

