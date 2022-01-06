STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vibrant Gujarat Summit postponed by state government due to COVID-19 surge

Published: 06th January 2022 12:52 PM

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to postpone the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, that was to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10, in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The three-day summit was to be held in a big way to attract investments and delegations from many partner countries and CEOs of top companies were supposed to participate in the event.

"Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, after analysing the situation, has decided to postpone the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as of now, to stop the spread of the COVID-19 and its new variant Omicron among people of the state," an official communication from the CM's said.

"The decision has been taken as the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the world and the country," it said.

On Wednesday, the daily COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 3,000-mark for the first time after May 26 last year with the addition of 3,350 infections, raising the state's tally to 8,40,643.

Gujarat reported 50 new cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday, taking the tally of such cases in the state to 204, as per the state health department.

