STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Why PM Modi was stopped if there was less crowd at Punjab rally?' MP Home minister Narottam Mishra

In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover and had to return from the poll-bound state without attending the event.

Published: 06th January 2022 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel and officials on the flyover where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stuck due to a blockade. (Photo | EPS)

Police personnel and officials on the flyover where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stuck due to a blockade. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said, "why was Prime Minister Narendra Modi "stopped" if there was less crowd at a ground in Punjab where he was to address a rally, and sought a response from Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the matter".

In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters at Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday. He returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally.

Talking to reporters here, Mishra questioned the silence of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu over the matter.

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said "there were 70,000 chairs which had been put up at the Ferozepur public rally venue of the BJP, but "only 700 turned up (for the BJP event), what can I do in this? Asked about Channi's comments, Mishra said, "If there was less crowd, then they should have allowed the prime minister to go. Why did they stop him?"

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab PM Modi blockade Protesters Rally
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp