STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

93 Mumbai cops test COVID-19 positive in single day

The latest cases detected on Thursday have taken the tally of infections reported in the city police department to 9,657, which includes 123 casualties, the official said.

Published: 07th January 2022 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Police

Image for representation (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least 93 personnel of the Mumbai police tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day, an official said on Friday.

The latest cases detected on Thursday have taken the tally of infections reported in the city police department to 9,657, which includes 123 casualties, the official said.

As many as 409 infected police personnel are currently undergoing treatment, he said.

The infections in the police department have come to light at a time when the city recorded over 20,000 new cases.

The Mumbai police have been on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the implementation of prohibitory orders to curtail the viral spread, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mumbai police covid
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp