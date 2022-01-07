Army gets land at two tourist places in Kashmir, parties protest

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared about 1,388 kanal (around 174 acre) of Gulmarg and Sonamarg as “strategic areas” for operational and training requirements of armed forces

The move has evoked criticism from Kashmir-based parties which opposed the move of declaring lands at tourist destinations as “strategic areas” for use by armed forces.

According to an order issued by the J&K Tourism Department, 1034 kanal and 6 marla (around 130 acre) of land in Gulmarg and 354 kanal (44 acre) in Sonamarg on the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway were notified as strategic areas on the request of General Officer Commanding of Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps.

In July last year, the J&K administration had given its nod to the proposal of amending the Control of Building Operations Act, 1988 and the J&K Development Act, 1970 to provide for special dispensation for carrying out construction activities in strategic areas.

The amendments paved the way for notifying certain areas as “strategic areas” in terms of the requirement of armed forces, and in such areas, the regulation of construction activity shall be through a special dispensation.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti claimed the order proved that the Centre was trying to make J&K a military garrison.

“Under the ‘state land’ pretext, our land is up for grabs & to add insult to injury locals are being evicted from their homes,” she tweeted.

National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar also denounced the move.

“The constitutional propriety demanded to halt any such decision because such decisions are a consequence of August 5, 2019 decisions, which are constitutionally suspect and awaiting due validation from the Supreme Court.” CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami and People’s Democratic Front chairman Hakeem Yaseen urged the government to review the decision.