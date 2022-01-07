STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar Police announces Rs 50,000 reward for arrest of minister's kin

The minister Lesi Singh, however, denied that she had any connection with the accused Ashish Kumar Singh.

Published: 07th January 2022 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Food and Consumer Protection Minister Leshi Singh

By Express News Service

PATNA: The police in Bihar's Purnia district on Friday announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on the head of the state Food and Consumer Protection Minister Leshi Singh's nephew Ashish Kumar Singh in connection with a murder case.

The minister Lesi Singh, however, denied that she had any connection with the accused Ashish alias Athiya, whose name figured in the killing of former district board councillor of Dhamdaha, Vishwajeet Singh.

Purnia SP Daya Shankar said a cash reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on the head of Ashish, who was on the run since November 112021. “Ashish is a notorious criminal and wanted in the connection with the Rintu Singh murder case,” he added.

Rintu was gunned down by armed criminals in the Sarsi police station area on November 11, 2021. The deceased's wife, Anulika Singh, a former district board member, later accused Ashish and his associates of killing her husband. 

The SP said, “We have pressed our technical cell into service to trace the elusive murder case accused. Besides, search teams have been dispatched to different districts of Bihar and in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to trace him.” 

On Thursday, Rintu's close associate Neeraj Jha was killed by unidentified assailants near the K-Haat police station in Purnia. The deceased's family members apprehended the involvement of the killers of Rintu Singh in Jha's murder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashish Kumar Singh Leshi Singh Bihar Police
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp