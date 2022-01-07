STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Breach in PM's convoy: Former IPS officers smell collusion of Punjab government, writes to President

The former police officials argued that the gravity of the incident and its national and international repercussion “forced us to approach yourself to take appropriate action”.

Published: 07th January 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A group of former IPS officers on Thursday sent a joint letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting immediate action against the “intentional and planned security lapse” by the Punjab government during the visit of PM Narendra Modi.

“We, the former police officers, having devoted our lifetime to serve in different capacities all over India, are surprised by the happening in the border state of Punjab when the journey of the Prime Minister on a scheduled visit was interrupted by a crowd of protestors blocking the road. It was not only a sheer lapse of security but a shameful open display of collusion of the state machinery with the so called protestors to embarrass and harm the Prime Minister,” stated the joint letter issued by the former IPS officers, including the former director general of Punjab Police P C Dogra.

The former police officials argued that the gravity of the incident and its national and international repercussion “forced us to approach yourself to take appropriate action”.

They said the “stoppage of the Prime Minister’s cavalcade for about 20 minutes in a planned manner demonstrates poor law and order in Punjab and threatens the democracy in our country”.

The  letter was also sent to the Chief Justice of India.

The joint letter stated that besides the casual approach displayed by the state government of Punjab, it appears to be a clear involvement of the state functionaries which has resulted in this horrific incident of security breach.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
President Ram Nath Kovind PM Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp