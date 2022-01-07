Breach in PM's convoy: Former IPS officers smell collusion of Punjab government, writes to President

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of former IPS officers on Thursday sent a joint letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting immediate action against the “intentional and planned security lapse” by the Punjab government during the visit of PM Narendra Modi.

“We, the former police officers, having devoted our lifetime to serve in different capacities all over India, are surprised by the happening in the border state of Punjab when the journey of the Prime Minister on a scheduled visit was interrupted by a crowd of protestors blocking the road. It was not only a sheer lapse of security but a shameful open display of collusion of the state machinery with the so called protestors to embarrass and harm the Prime Minister,” stated the joint letter issued by the former IPS officers, including the former director general of Punjab Police P C Dogra.

The former police officials argued that the gravity of the incident and its national and international repercussion “forced us to approach yourself to take appropriate action”.

They said the “stoppage of the Prime Minister’s cavalcade for about 20 minutes in a planned manner demonstrates poor law and order in Punjab and threatens the democracy in our country”.

The letter was also sent to the Chief Justice of India.

The joint letter stated that besides the casual approach displayed by the state government of Punjab, it appears to be a clear involvement of the state functionaries which has resulted in this horrific incident of security breach.