Breach in PM's convoy: Probe panels set up; government warns of big, tough action 

Harpreet Bajwa and Sana Shakil By

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: As the Centre on Thursday warned of “big and tough decisions” over the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on Wednesday, it has now emerged that the state police knew of the possibility of farmers staging dharnas and the movement of protesters to Ferozepur district to disrupt the PM’s rally.

After a Union Cabinet meeting, I&B minister Anurag Thakur said, “The home ministry has also spoken about taking action. After gathering information, whatever steps…big and tough decisions will be taken by it.”

Hours later, the Union home ministry formed a three-member committee to probe the lapse. On Wednesday, Modi’s cavalcade could not reach Ferozepur as protesting farmers had blocked the highway.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government set up a two-member probe committee while the Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea seeking a thorough investigation into the security breach.

The inquiry committee comprises Justice Mehtab Singh Gill (Retd) and principal secretary, home, Anurag Verma. It has been asked to submit its report in three days.

The panel quickly sent a questionnaire to all police officials tasked with the security cover. Justice Gill described the matter as “very serious.”

“Prima facie there is a lapse somewhere, which the committee will look into before fixing responsibility.”

Internal communication within the state police revealed that field officers had been instructed to make suitable traffic diversions.

“There are a large number of dharnas going on in most of the districts. Farmers are also likely to hold dharnas on January 5. These dharnas may result in road blockade at many places, please make necessary traffic diversion plans in advance,” said a letter written by Additional DGP (Law and Order) Naresh Kumar Arora on January 2 to all SSPs and police commissioners.

Arora also said about one lakh people could attend Modi’s rally and asked all officers to make necessary security and route arrangements.

He wrote another letter on January 4 to all IGPs and DIGs (Range) asking them to specifically keep a watch on the movement of farmers.

“You are further directed to keep a watch on the movement of farmers and they should not be allowed to move to Ferozepur district to disrupt the rally. Any dharna may result in road blocks therefore please make necessary traffic diversions in advance. Please brief your SSPs personally and make necessary arrangements,” the letter said.

A senior officer said there were reports of protests on the Moga-Ferozepur highway and it should have been cleared by the officer who was in-charge of that sector.

Sources said the Intelligence Bureau had alerted Punjab Police on the movement of farmers and state police officers assured them of complete protection.

On Thursday morning, Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind, who expressed concern over the security lapse. Besides, dozens of retired top cops wrote a joint letter to Kovind seeking action against those responsible for the mess.

Axe on DGP, Chief Secretary?

With Union minister Anurag Thakur saying that “big and tough decisions” were imminent against the Punjab government, sources suggested that the Union government may demand the scalp of state Director General of Police Sidharth Chattopadhyay and Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari