Congress' Patiala MP Preneet Kaur tests positive for coronavirus

CHANDIGARH: Congress MP from Patiala Preneet Kaur tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I'm feeling fine, but I request everyone who came in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested," the former minister of state for external affairs said in a tweet.

Kaur is wife of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

In recent days, Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Deepender Singh Hooda have also tested positive for Covid.

There has been a surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab and Haryana over the past one week.