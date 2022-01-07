STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress, Trinamool, MGP, Goa Forward must come together for polls: Sardesai

Published: 07th January 2022 10:30 AM

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai has said that time has come for his outfit and those opposed to the BJP to come together for the upcoming assembly elections in the coastal state.

He said the GFP, the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) should join hands as part of a broad coalition to take on the ruling BJP keeping aside their egos.

Sardesai's GFP has already announced a pre-poll tie-up with the Congress, while the MGP and the TMC have formed their own alliance for elections to the 40-member assembly.

Talking to reporters on Thursday in Margao city, Sardesai said the BJP might try to "play dirty" with other parties during campaigning in the name of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Considering the current coronavirus situation and rising number of positive cases, there are restrictions that will come into play. That will help the BJP to play dirty in the name of restrictions," the former deputy chief minister said.

Sardesai said if there are restrictions, the BJP gets a "distinct advantage".

"They will stop us, they will not allow our meetings in the guise of restrictions. They will conduct their own meetings, they will bring the Prime Minister to hold meetings," he added.

The GFP chief, "We should be cautious about COVID-19, but at the same time there is a need for Team Goa to liberate Goa from the present BJP virus."

Sardesai, however, did not mention the AAP, which is also in the Goa poll fray, while talking about building a broad anti-BJP bloc.

"The Congress, the Goa Forward, the TMC and the MGP should come together. Time has come to go back to drawing board, keep aside our egos and seriously think about taking on the BJP," he said.

