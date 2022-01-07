STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid effect: Online registration for Banke Bihari temple visit in Vrindavan

Published: 07th January 2022 12:04 PM

India Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MATHURA: An online registration system will be reintroduced shortly for those planning to visit the famous Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in view of the rising cases of coronavirus, an office bearer of the temple said on Thursday.

"A 12-point order in this regard was released by Civil Judge (Junior Division) Archana Singh on Thursday", Munish Sharma, Manager of the Banke Bihari temple said.

He said the devotees are required to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms while visiting the temple and they would not be allowed to stay inside the temple after paying obeisance to the deity.

The devotees can register for the 'darshan' by visiting "https://darshan.yatradham.org" and the new system would come into force in the next two-three days, the temple manager said.

Meantime, forty-seven more people, including six who recently returned from abroad, have tested positive for coronavirus in Mathura district, officials said on Thursday.

The fresh cases pushed the tally of those who tested positive for the infection from December 1 to 151, they said.

Dr Bhudeo Singh, in-charge of Rapid Response team, said 16 of the new cases are from Vrindavan.

Thirty-four people were found infected with coronavirus in random sampling from different areas including rural areas of Mathura district, the officials said.

