Covid vaccine doses administered in India surpass 150-crore mark

Over 22 per cent of eligible adolescents have been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3.

Published: 07th January 2022 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 150-crore mark on Friday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed it an "historic achievement" made possible because of the relentless hard work of healthcare workers under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When everyone makes efforts together then any goal can be achieved, Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Covid vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on October 21, leading to celebratory events in various parts of the country.

According to health ministry officials, over 91 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while over 66 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

Over 22 per cent of eligible adolescents have been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

