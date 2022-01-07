STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhanbad judge was possibly hit during bid to snatch his mobile phone, CBI tells HC

The CBI, however, informed the HC that the probe is still on and all possible efforts are being made to get into the details of the matter.

CCTV footage showing the moment ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Giving a new angle to Dhanbad hit and run case, the CBI on Friday said Judge Uttam Anand was possibly hit by the auto-rickshaw during a bid to snatch his mobile phone. 

The CBI, however, informed the Jharkhand High Court that the investigation is still on and all possible efforts are being made to get into the details of the matter.

The CCTV footage that captured the incident showed the auto-rickshaw "intentionally" hitting the Judge from behind on a deserted road while he was on his morning walk on July 28, last year. The incident took place near Golf Ground, less than 500 meters from his house, at Judge Colony of Hirapur.

Hours after the CCTV footage surfaced indicating that the incident was ‘intentional’ rather than an ‘accident’, the Jharkhand High Court took suo-motu cognizance into the matter and called the incident a "direct attack on the judiciary".

“Investigations are also being done on the aspect of the Judge being hit with an intention of snatching his mobile phone. The probe, however, is still on and more than 200 persons have been interrogated so far in this regard,” the CBI told the court. Narco test and brain mapping of both the accused have also been conducted again and the reports are awaited, it said.

The CBI further said that they would be able to reach a conclusion only after the reports of narco-test and brain-mapping is received. The court, on the other hand, expressed displeasure over the delay in the investigations into the case and directed the CBI to expedite the probe. The court was also disappointed over the new angle being given to the case by the CBI.

“Nothing indicating loot or snatching is seen in the CCTV footage and it is clear that the judge was hit intentionally,” said the court. 

The court also observed that the case seems to be moving towards ‘mystery of unexplained’ as the probe agency has failed to reach any conclusion. More the time the accused get, it would be difficult in collecting evidence against them, it said.

The CBI informed the Court that they are also looking at some new possibilities and expect to reach to the conclusion very soon, he added.

January 14 has been fixed as the next date for hearing in the case.
 

