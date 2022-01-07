EC reviews law and order, Covid scene in five poll-bound states

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday reviewed the Covid-19 situation and ‘law and order’ in the five poll-bound states with Union health and home secretaries as it stressed on the need for 100 per cent vaccination of all eligible people in these states.

In a separate meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the poll panel discussed the law and order situation in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

Elections are due in these states and the poll panel is expected to announce poll dates in the next few days.

Besides Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the meeting to assess the Covid situation was attended by AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and ICMR’s Balram Bhargava.

The panel carried out a complete review of the pandemic status and took inputs from medical experts on “safety measures to be ensured” during the polls.