ECI revokes actor Sonu Sood's appointment as Punjab's state icon'

Published: 07th January 2022 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Election Commission of India has annulled the appointment of actor Sonu Sood as Punjab's “state icon”.

Sonu Sood had been made Punjab's “icon” over a year ago by the Election Commission of India.

The ECI revoked Sood's appointment as a “state icon” of Punjab on January 4, Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said on Friday in an official statement.

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood had said last November that his sister Malvika is joining politics but he has no such plans for himself.

Belonging to the Moga district in Punjab, Sood had catapulted to the national spotlight for helping migrant workers reach their homes during the Covid lockdown last year.

Sood had arranged transport facilities for migrant workers stuck in various places while returning back their homes amid joblessness amid the Covid lockdown.

His humanitarian work was highly appreciated by all sections of society.

