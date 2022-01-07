HAL’s Intermediate Jet Trainer completes six-turn spins

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT), designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for Stage II training of Indian Air Force pilots, has successfully demonstrated the capability to carry out six turn spins to the left hand and right-hand sides.

The IJT was conceived by HAL as a replacement for the ageing Kiran aircraft. The capability to enter and recover from spin is a necessity for a trainer aircraft in order to familiarise the trainee pilots to recognise departure from controlled flight and the actions required to recover from such situations, read a statement issued by HAL. The aircraft was piloted by Gp Capt HV Thakur (Retd) and Gp Capt A Menon (Retd).

HAL CMD R Madhavan said that given the right resources and backing, HAL is capable of designing products that can meet any requirement of the Indian Armed Forces. Director (Engineering and R&D) Arup Chatterjee said that by demonstrating its capability to have six turn spins on both sides, the IJT has achieved a major milestone.

The IJT had completed demonstration of its capabilities in terms of altitude and speed envelope, load factor, satisfactory stall characteristics and limited armament capability as required by IAF earlier.

The only pending task was spin testing.