STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HAL’s Intermediate Jet Trainer completes six-turn spins

The IJT was conceived by HAL as a replacement for the ageing Kiran aircraft.

Published: 07th January 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT), designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for Stage II training of Indian Air Force pilots, has successfully demonstrated the capability to carry out six turn spins to the left hand and right-hand sides.

The IJT was conceived by HAL as a replacement for the ageing Kiran aircraft. The capability to enter and recover from spin is a necessity for a trainer aircraft in order to familiarise the trainee pilots to recognise departure from controlled flight and the actions required to recover from such situations, read a statement issued by HAL. The aircraft was piloted by Gp Capt HV Thakur (Retd) and Gp Capt A Menon (Retd).

HAL CMD R Madhavan said that given the right resources and backing, HAL is capable of designing products that can meet any requirement of the Indian Armed Forces. Director (Engineering and R&D) Arup Chatterjee said that by demonstrating its capability to have six turn spins on both sides, the IJT has achieved a major milestone.

The IJT had completed demonstration of its capabilities in terms of altitude and speed envelope, load factor, satisfactory stall characteristics and limited armament capability as required by IAF earlier. 
The only pending task was spin testing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Intermediate Jet Trainer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp