STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India reports over one lakh new COVID cases, Omicron tally crosses 3000 mark

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (876), followed by Delhi (465) and Karnataka (333).

Published: 07th January 2022 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indian school girls register to receive vaccination for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India reported 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 7.74 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has gone up to 3,52,26,386.

According to Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 3,007 cases of Omicron of which 1,199 have been recovered.

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (876), followed by Delhi (465) and Karnataka (333).

The Ministry informed that India's active caseload presently is at 3,71,363. It accounts for 1.05 per cent of the country's total cases.

The weekly positivity rate is at 4.54 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 7.74 per cent.

With the recovery of 30,836 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 3,43,71,845. The current recovery rate is at 97.57 per cent.

WATCH |

The country also reported 302 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,83,178.

India conducted 15,13,377 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, and so far the country has conducted 68,68,19,128 tests as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

India has administered a total of 149.66 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The COVID vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. Cumulatively, 1,49,66,81,156 people have been vaccinated so far in the country of which 94,47,056 were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron India Coronavirus Active Cases India Coronavirus Deaths India Coronavirus Recovery Rate
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp