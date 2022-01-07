India welcomes joint statement by 5 world powers to prevent spread of nuclear weapons

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has welcomed joint stamen of the five nuclear armed nations calling it reaffirmation of importance of addressing nuclear threat and is in line with the desire to create disarmament environment.

Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said, "We welcome the Joint Statement this week, which reaffirms the importance of addressing nuclear threats, and underscores the desire to work towards creating a security environment more conducive to progress on disarmament with the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all.”

It was on January 3 that the leaders of China, France, Russia, the UK and the US issued a joint statement on preventing a nuclear war and avoiding an arms race while not aiming nuclear devices at each other or at any other state.

Declaring that the avoidance of war between Nuclear-Weapon States and the reduction of strategic risks as our foremost responsibilities, The five countries jointly stated that “We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented, the joint statement added.

India has an impeccable non-proliferation and safety record.

Bagchi affirmed that India remains committed to the goal of universal, non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament. “As a responsible nuclear weapon state, India has a doctrine of maintaining a credible minimum deterrence based on a No First Use posture and non-use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear weapon states.” He added.

“India will continue to contribute further to the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation agenda.” Bagchi said.

