STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Modi got 'troubled' in 15 minutes, while farmers camped for a year: Sidhu's jibe at PM

Modi's convoy was left stranded on a flyover in Ferozepur on Wednesday after some protesting farmers blocked the road forcing the PM to return from poll-bound Punjab.

Published: 07th January 2022 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "troubled" with only 15 minutes of wait whereas farmers protested against the farm laws for a year.

In a "major security lapse", Modi's convoy was left stranded on a flyover in Ferozepur on Wednesday after some protesting farmers blocked the road forcing the PM to return from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event or rally.

"I want to ask Pradhan Mantri Sahab, our farmer brothers camped at the Delhi borders for over one year Tell me, they stayed there for one and half-year. Your media did not say anything. And yesterday you had to wait for 15 minutes," Sidhu said addressing a rally at Barnala.

"Why these double standards," he asked.

He alleged instead of doubling farmers' income as promised, Modi took whatever little the farmers had.

He said only 500 people turned up at the BJP rally which was to be addressed by Modi at Ferozepur.

Sidhu also called former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh "shameless" for addressing "empty chairs" at the rally.

Later, Sidhu in a tweet alleged that the whole event was to divert attention from the low turnout at the rally.

"PM couldn't have addressed empty chairs like shameless Ex CM Captain (Amarinder Singh). Only way out was to divert media attention to the alleged security threat & save humiliation of addressing 500 people on 70000 chairs."

"This is a colossal failure of BJP in Punjab. They were like a burst balloon!!" he wrote.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma dismissed as baseless claims that not many turned up for the BJP's Ferozepur rally and alleged that the state police was instructed not to allow party workers from reaching the rally site.

He alleged the government was deliberately preventing the Prime Minister to inaugurate developmental projects worth thousands of crores, as it feared the BJP will gain public support.

"Congress leaders say that chairs were empty at the Ferozepur rally, but despite obstacles our workers faced, thousands reached the rally venue. You should question the government why were our buses were stopped at several places?" asked Sharma.

Activists of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) on Wednesday had blocked the road near village Piareana on Ferozepur-Moga road as part of their protest.

The PM's convoy got stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes when it reached near village Piareana on Ferozepur-Moga road.

Faced with the blockade, the PM's convoy drove back to Bathinda airport.

Modi after landing in Bathinda on Wednesday had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of the inclement weather.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu PM Modi Congress BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp