Muslim man dons Koragajja attire on his wedding in Karnataka, booked following protest

The complainant said the accused donned the attire of Koragajja daiva, worshipped by the Hindus, and behaved indecently along with others during his wedding. 

Published: 07th January 2022 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

The incident occurred at Salethur in Kolnadu village in Bantwal on Thursday night.

By Express News Service

A newly married man has been booked for promoting disharmony, enmity and hatred between different groups.

According to the complainant Chethan from Vitlapadnur village, the accused Umarulla Bashith, a native of Uppala in Kerala, donned the attire of Koragajja daiva, worshipped by the Hindus and allegedly behaved indecently along with others during his wedding. The incident occurred at Salethur in Kolnadu village in Bantwal on Thursday night.

"The accused also tried to disrupt peace in the society by making the video public. This incident has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus," said Chethan demanding legal action against the bride's family, the groom and his friends.

The accused have been booked under 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153A(promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred on grounds of religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Vitla police on Friday evening rushed to the bride's residence after the pro-Hindutva activists belonging to Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad protested and tried to gherao the house.  The activists were detained and shifted to the police station. 

