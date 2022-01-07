STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagpur: Case registered against 'JeM members' for conducting recce of important places

A case was registered on Thursday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the crime branch is conducting probe, police said.

Published: 07th January 2022 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

UAPA

Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

By PTI

NAGPUR: A case has been registered against unidentified members of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed for conducting recce of "vital installations" in the city, a top official said on Friday.

Notably, the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is located in the area under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station where the FIR has been registered.

City police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told reporters that police recently received information that recce of some "vital installations" was done by some JeM members a few months ago.

A case was registered on Thursday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the crime branch is conducting probe, he said.

He, however, did not specify the locations where recce was allegedly conducted.

