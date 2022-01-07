Parties plan digital campaign in UP amid worsening COVID situation in India

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Leading political players in Uttar Pradesh have decided to disengage with the public in mass gatherings due to the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.

Most of them have started preparations to go digital with campaigns ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Ruling BJP has taken a step back by cancelling a rally to be addressed by PM Narendra Modi in Lucknow on Sunday. It also postponed CM Yogi Adityanath’s programme in Noida scheduled for Thursday.

While Congress had announced postponing rallies and campaigns in UP on Wednesday, main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) has also deferred the 11th leg of its Vijay Rath Yatra, led by party chief Akhilesh Yadav, due on January 7 and 8 in Ayodhya. Aam Admi Party, too, has also cancelled rallies in the state.

Significantly, Niti Aayog had cautioned the Election Commission about public rallies by political parties in five poll-bound states in the wake of rising number of cases.

Consequently, political entities in the state are preparing to get into the digital mode of campaigning.

BJP, SP, BSP and Congress are strengthening their social media cells to plan virtual rallies as well as digital meetings on platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said they are already holding virtual meetings with party workers.

BJP offices in 75 districts and 18 divisions up to the booth level are equipped with devices to conduct virtual meetings.

BSP sources said its national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, who led the delegation to meet the CEC, has urged to curtail big rallies and roadshows planned by their rivals. Party chief Mayawati is planning to launch the campaign after ECI notifies the poll schedule.

SP state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said the party was ready to meet any eventuality as it had activated its information technology infrastructure long back.

Along with top leaders and office-bearers, senior leaders are interacting with party workers and supporters through the digital medium.

