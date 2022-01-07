STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police quiz BJP leader over 'objectionable' tweets about Maharashtra Chief Minister's wife

BJP social media cell coordinator Jiten Gajeria accepted in writing that his tweets were uncouth, and agreed to delete them, an official said.

Published: 07th January 2022 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 01:17 AM

Twitter logo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police on Thursday recorded statement of state BJP social media cell coordinator Jiten Gajeria in connection with his alleged objectionable tweets about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife.

Gajeria was allowed to leave the BKC cyber police station here after nearly eight hours, said an official.

He accepted in writing that his tweets were uncouth, and agreed to delete them, the official added.

The tweets were about Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray.

One tweet also referred to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

While Gajeria's statement was being recorded, some BJP supporters gathered outside the BKC cyber police station.

