Police quiz BJP leader over 'objectionable' tweets about Maharashtra Chief Minister's wife

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police on Thursday recorded statement of state BJP social media cell coordinator Jiten Gajeria in connection with his alleged objectionable tweets about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife.

Gajeria was allowed to leave the BKC cyber police station here after nearly eight hours, said an official.

He accepted in writing that his tweets were uncouth, and agreed to delete them, the official added.

The tweets were about Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray.

One tweet also referred to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

While Gajeria's statement was being recorded, some BJP supporters gathered outside the BKC cyber police station.