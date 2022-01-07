Silence of top Cong leaders says a lot about their intention behind PM's security breach in Punjab: Anurag Thakur

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday questioned the "silence" of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other top opposition leaders over the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit.

It says a lot about their intention, he said. The Information and Broadcasting minister raised questions while lamenting "absurd" statements of the Punjab Congress leaders over the sensitive matter.

Speaking at Doordarshan's two-day conclave here, Thakur also hailed the Yogi Adityanath government for "running bulldozers on properties of those who used to bulldoze people till yesterday".

He also ruled out any impact of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's outreach to women voters in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

"People are very wise and understand why Sonia Gandhi ji, Rahul Gandhi ji, Priyanka Gandhi ji and other important leaders of the opposition are silent. This is a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister of the country because of a state government," Thakur said here when asked about major opposition leaders remaining mum over the issue.

"Is it a planned one? Was the government sleeping or the system was allowed to become defunct?" he asked and asserted, "The people have a right to know the reason behind the silence of all of them."

"The silence of the top leadership of the Congress says a lot on what was behind the security lapse of the Prime Minister, why was it allowed to happen and what was the intention behind it," he said.

"Strict action should be taken against whosoever is behind it, this is the demand of the people of the country," Thakur, also holding the portfolio of the Union Ministry of Sports said at the DD conclave on "Kitna Badla UP." He also said a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated in two years.

"Security is the responsibility of the state where the PM is visiting and the leaders of that state have given absurd statements. This shows the mentality of the Congress, the minister said.