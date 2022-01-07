STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Silence of top Cong leaders says a lot about their intention behind PM's security breach in Punjab: Anurag Thakur

He also ruled out any impact of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's outreach to women voters in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 07th January 2022 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday questioned the "silence" of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other top opposition leaders over the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit.

It says a lot about their intention, he said. The Information and Broadcasting minister raised questions while lamenting "absurd" statements of the Punjab Congress leaders over the sensitive matter.

Speaking at Doordarshan's two-day conclave here, Thakur also hailed the Yogi Adityanath government for "running bulldozers on properties of those who used to bulldoze people till yesterday".

He also ruled out any impact of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's outreach to women voters in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

"People are very wise and understand why Sonia Gandhi ji, Rahul Gandhi ji, Priyanka Gandhi ji and other important leaders of the opposition are silent. This is a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister of the country because of a state government," Thakur said here when asked about major opposition leaders remaining mum over the issue.

"Is it a planned one? Was the government sleeping or the system was allowed to become defunct?" he asked and asserted, "The people have a right to know the reason behind the silence of all of them."

"The silence of the top leadership of the Congress says a lot on what was behind the security lapse of the Prime Minister, why was it allowed to happen and what was the intention behind it," he said.

"Strict action should be taken against whosoever is behind it, this is the demand of the people of the country," Thakur, also holding the portfolio of the Union Ministry of Sports said at the DD conclave on "Kitna Badla UP." He also said a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated in two years.

"Security is the responsibility of the state where the PM is visiting and the leaders of that state have given absurd statements. This shows the mentality of the Congress, the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anurag Thakur Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp